Three deny attempted murder after arson attack in Heckomondwike

Three people - two from Batley and one from Cleckheaton - have pleaded not guilty to attempted murder after a fire at a house in Heckomndwike.

A woman, two girls - aged 16 and 11 - and a 17-year-old boy managed to escape the blaze at the house on Stonedene Court on August 11.

The boy suffered burns and was hurt as he jumped from an upstairs window trying to get out.

Mohammed Iftikhar, 45, of Mortimer Avenue, Batley; Vishal Thapar, 31, of Brooke Street, Cleckheaton; and Semia Hussain, 25, of Hawthorne Avenue, Batley all pleaded not guilty at Leeds Crown Court earlier this week.

They were remanded in custody until a trial on January 20.