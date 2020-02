Three men have been found guilty of murdering a man at a Wakefield house.

Jonathan Dews, 42, who was from Batley, was found at a property on Brighton Street, Wakefield, on 6 September last year.

Jordan Metcalfe, 24, and Nathan Redmond, 21, of Brighton Road, and Scott Crutchley, 24, of Westgate, were found guilty of murder after lengthy trial at Leeds Crown Court.

All three are due to be sentenced tomorrow.

