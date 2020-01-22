Trial date set for teenagers accused of murdering Birstall man in stabbing outside factory

Two teenagers accused of murdering a man outside a factory in West Yorkshire could face a trial in July.

Kiyran Earnshaw, 18, and a 15-year-male who cannot be identified appeared before Leeds Crown Court today over the death of Robert Wilson.

Robert Wilson from stab injuries during the incident outside the Thornton and Ross factory in Huddersfield

Mr Wilson, 53, from Birstall, was stabbed to death outside his workplace at the Thornton and Ross pharmaceutical plant on Thursday January 16.

Both defendants are charged with murder and possessing an offensive weapon.

Earnshaw, of Field Lane, Batley, is also charged wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article after a 39-year-old man suffered injuries during the same incident.

Both defendants appeared in the dock and spoke to confirm their names, nationalities and dates of birth.

No pleas were entered to any of the charges by either of the defendants.

A provisional trial date was set for July 13 should not guilty charges be entered.

The date may be subject to change depending on the availability of the High Court judge who is due to deal with the case.

Any trial is expected to last between seven and ten days.

No applications for bail were made and both defendants were remanded in custody until a plea and a trial preparation hearing on April 3.

Mr Wilson’s relatives were in court for the brief hearing.