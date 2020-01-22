Trial date set for teens charged with Birstall man's murder

Two teenagers charged with the murder of a Birstall man have appeared at Leeds Crown Court this morning.

Batley man, Kiryan Earnshaw, 18, and a 15-year-old youth from Huddersfield who cannot be named due to legal reasons, will next appear at Leeds Crown Court on July 13 for a seven-day trial, the court said.

Robert Wilson, 53, from Birstall

The two are charged with murdering Birstall man Robert Wilson, 53, and seriously injuring another man, 39, on January 16 outside a pharmaceutical plant near Huddersfield.

A statement from Mr Wilson's family said he was a "loving and committed husband and father".

The two teens are also charged with offences of possession of a blade and a section 18 assault on the 39-year-old man.

Mr Wilson was stabbed outside his place of work, Thornton & Ross.

Mr Wilson's death was confirmed by a post-mortem examination revealing he died as a result of "multiple stab wounds", according to police.

In court, no pleas were entered to any of the charges by either of the defendants.

The date may be subject to change depending on the availability of the High Court judge who is due to deal with the case.

No applications for bail were made and both defendants were remanded in custody until a plea and a trial preparation hearing on April 3.

Mr Wilson’s relatives were in court for the brief hearing.