Two Albanians arrested in Dewsbury after police drug bust

West Yorkshire Police have released a photo of a cannabis den in Dewsbury which saw two Albanians arrested.

The property, believed to be in Westgate, Dewsbury, was raided following information received from the local community, according to police.

Officers executed a Section 23 Drugs Warrant at the address, where two Albanian nationals were found at the property.

However, there was insufficient evidence to charge the two Albanians, but it was confirmed they were illegal immigrants.

As a result, they were dealt with by the Immigration Service.