Two Batley men arrested after 'handcuffed and badly beaten' man found screaming for help

Two men have been arrested after a handcuffed man was seen running topless down a busy residential road ‘screaming for help’ on Thursday evening.

Witnesses described the incident as ‘disturbing’, with the 24-year-old victim having jumped in a car before moving off at speed before they could attend to him.

They said that the man’s face and torso were bloodied and that he had ‘clearly been badly beaten’.

One witness, who did not wish to be named, said: “It’s not something I’ll forget seeing in a hurry. It shook me up. I hope he’s OK.”

The shocking scene unfolded on Carlinghow Lane in Batley shortly after 7pm.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Detectives have charged two men following an assault in Batley last week.

“The incident happened on 30 May at Carlinghow Lane in Batley where a 24-year-old male was assaulted by four men.

“A 25-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, both Batley, have been charged with S18 assault and false imprisonment.

Detective Inspector Mark Catney of Kirklees CID, said: “Our investigation into this incident remains ongoing and I would like to reassure the public that we are treating this as a targeted attack.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any further information to come forward and speak to the police to assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13190274605 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.