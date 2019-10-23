Two cars on fire in early hours near Dewsbury

Police are investigating an incident after two cars caught fire near Dewsbury this morning.

The incident happened on Pentland Road, Savile Town, where emergency services were called to reports of two cars on fire.

Pentland Road, pictures by Fabrizio Bosco

The fires were extinguished by the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service who were in attendance.

Police are now conducting house-to-house enquiries in the area and examining CCTV, while enquiries remain ongoing to establish the circumstances.

The fire service confirmed no one was injured during the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13190544179.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

