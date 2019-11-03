Two friends from Leeds rugby club confirmed as victims of crash outside Wetherby Racecourse

Birstall Victoria ARLFC have confirmed that a club coach and a former physio were struck by a car in a fatal accident in Wetherby yesterday.

Aidy Scott, 65, was killed when a Mercedes ploughed into a group on York Road outside Wetherby Racecourse.

His friend Lee Roberts, 52, is in hospital with serious injuries after being airlifted from the scene.

Mindless 4x4 drivers have wrecked a kids' rugby pitch at Drighlington ARLFC

Both men were associated with Birstall Victoria rugby league club. Lee coached the open-age team and Aidy was a former physio for the club.

The driver of the car involved, a Mercedes, has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Mark Lockwood from Birstall Victoria posted on the club's Facebook page to pay tribute to the men, who had been at the races with friends.

"It is with great sadness I write this post on behalf of Smiler and Aidy’s families. Lee Roberts, the club open-age coach ,was involved in a car accident yesterday while on a day out to Wetherby races with his mates. Lee is fighting for his life and we are all praying for him and his family. Unfortunately our friend and former Victoria physio Aidy Scott was tragically killed when a car ran them both over. Personally I'm broken inside, I can’t begin to comprehend what Aidy and Lee's families are going through. This is a sad day."

A friend of Lee responded to say that he is now in a stable condition and is about to undergo surgery on his pelvis and leg.