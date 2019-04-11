Two teenagers and man charged over Huddersfield shooting

Two teenage boys and a 24-year-old man have been charged with various offences following a shooting in Huddersfield.

The 14 and 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have both been charged with affray and possession of an offensive weapon in connection with the incident on Marina Terrace in the Golcar area on Saturday.

The street was cordoned off at around 1.30pm following reports of a firearm being discharged. Nobody was injured in the incident.

The 17-year-old is also charged with threatening a person in a public place with a bladed article. Both youths have been bailed.

Kyle Marsden, 24, from Huddersfield, has been charged with attempted murder, West Yorkshire Police confirmed this afternoon (Thursday). Marsden also faces a charge of possession of a firearm with intent and has been remanded into custody.

All three males are to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday, May 9.

A 27-year-old and 24-year-old man arrested both remain in police custody at this time.