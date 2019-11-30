Underwater search teams, drones and helicopters used as search for Colin Vasey nears two week mark

Underwater search teams, drones and helicopters have been used as the search for Colin Vasey nears the two week mark.

The 81-year-old from Dewsbury was last seen on CCTV on Sunday, November 17,

He was seen on CCTV at 5,01am that day walking at a brisk pace in the Owl Road area of Dewsbury.

He was seen again at 5.53am walking on Leeds Road towards the ring road, and at 6.01am near Dewsbury Minster.

There have been no further CCTV or confirmed sightings of Colin.

Kirklees Police have conducted searches around and underwater searches of the River Calder in Dewsbury over the past week.

Specialist search officers, police patrols, drones and helicopters have all been used in the investigation.

Colin is thought to have been wearing a blue fleece, dressing gown, grey pyjama bottoms and a dark coloured beanie hat.

Detective Chief Inspector Fiona Gaffney of Kirklees Police, who is leading the enquiry, said: “We remain acutely aware of the pain Colin’s disappearance is causing for his family.

They desperately want some news and have done huge amounts of work themselves to raise awareness of this missing person’s enquiry and appeal.

“We are continuing to commit significant resources to the search for Colin to bring him home to them, and those efforts will remain ongoing over the coming days.

“I want to thank everyone who has got in touch so far to try and help us find Colin.

“The public response to this investigation has been enormous and really underlines his popularity locally, and the sympathy his disappearance has generated.”

Anyone who has information which could the missing persons’ enquiry is asked to call police on 999 quoting log 1104 of Sunday 17 November.