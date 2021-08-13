Warning over dog thefts as woman is attacked at Oakwell Hall
A woman has warned dog owners to be vigilant after she was attacked while walking her pet in the park.
Friday, 13th August 2021, 2:00 pm
Leah Walker believes the woman was trying to steal her 12-week-old Irish Bull Terrier while on a walk with her son in Oakwell Hall Country Park in Birstall on Tuesday, August 10.
Ms Walker, of Birkenshaw, said she suffered scratches to her face and chest in the attack.
The attacker was thin with blonde hair in a bun.
The incident has been reported to West Yorkshire Police, who are investigating.
More than 80 per cent of stolen dogs in West Yorkshire are never found, according to the West Yorkshire Police figures.