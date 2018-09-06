West Yorkshire man who sexually abused two young boys is jailed for 16-years

A MAN has been jailed for more than 16 years for grooming and child sex offences.

Shaun Parkin,52, of Dewsbury, admitted a number of sex offences including rape and sexual activity with a child, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Shaun Parkin

Parkin sexually abused two boys from the ages of ten and 11.

A Leeds Crown Court judge jailed Parkin, of Castle Crescent, Dewsbury, for 16-years-and-nine-months after hearing his offending started in 2005.

He was also given a life-long Sexual Harm Prevention Order and his name will be on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Detective Constable Carolyne White, of Kirklees Child Safeguarding Unit, said: “We welcome the sentence handed down to Parkin for the abuse he inflicted on two vulnerable children.

“Parkin put his victims through a horrendous ordeal for so many years, he groomed them and used their vulnerabilities in order to abuse them.

"He has furthered their suffering by not admitting his guilt and forcing them to give evidence at court and reliving some truly terrible memories from their childhood.

“I would like to praise both victims for their courage and bravery throughout this entire judicial process and I hope that today’s sentence goes some way to start to give them some closure from their ordeals.

“In Kirklees, we have specialist teams of officers who work tirelessly to investigate crimes against children and I would encourage anyone who has any information about sexual offending against children to contact the police via 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”