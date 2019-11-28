West Yorkshire Police are recruiting - here's how you can become a PCSO

The recruitment window is now open for applications to become a Police Communtiy Support Officer (PCSO) with West Yorkshire Police

Here's all you need to know:

What are Police Community Support Officers?

PCSOs have been employed by West Yorkshire Police since 2003 and have proved to be a valuable asset. West Yorkshire Police values difference and recognises that people with a variety of skills, attitudes and experiences, from diverse backgrounds and cultures, bring fresh ideas and perspectives.

The role of PCSO is exciting, intense and varied and not just about walking around on patrol, you REALLY get hands on experience of frontline policing and helping the community. The majority of the time you will be the first contact people have with the police and getting the ball rolling, putting things in place to start helping and improving people’s lives.

What type of things does a PCSO do?

You might work alone, in pairs or in small teams. Your work will vary a lot from one day to another but will include:

Dealing with anti-social behaviour, often working closely with local anti-social behaviour teams.

Guarding crime scenes.

Offering advice to crime prevention.

Issuing Fixed Penalty Notices.

Detaining someone until a police officer arrives.

Providing support at large public gatherings, such as sport events and public demonstrations.

Gathering intelligence from the community.

For a personal insights into the PCSO role watch our PCSO video profiles.

Do you fit the bill?

No professional qualifications are required – we give you all the training and support you need.

You must be aged 18 or over at time of applying.

There's no upper age limit

You just need to have a genuine passion to care for our communities and be good at talking to the public in a diplomatic, confident and authoritative way - and of course, respect the differences between us all that make our communities what they are!

Salary and Benefits

Salary £20,619 to £22,833 + shift allowance

Posts are suitable for job share.

Working hours, patterns and environment

When you join West Yorkshire Police you will be attached to a Neighbourhood Policing Team also known as an NPT and you will work a 10 week variable shift pattern (7 days on 4 days off) which keeps on repeating itself throughout the year. The work shifts will include weekends and may include Bank Holidays.

The Recruitment Process

There are three steps that you need to complete successfully in order to become a PCSO.

Once you submit your application it will be reviewed, and if it passes an initial assessment, you will be asked to come to an assessment process which comprises of:

2 written tests

an interview

interactive exercises

If you succeed at the assessment process, you will be required to undertake a medical and vetting checks.

Please note: Any job offer will be subject to satisfactory references, attendance and vetting checks

Click here to see the PCSO recruitment timeline for more details.

Click here to apply now

The application process will close at 4.00pm on Monday 23rd December 2019.