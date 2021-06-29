Newly elected West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin said she was leafleting with "colleagues, volunteers, campaigners" in the Whitaker Street area of Batley on Sunday when they "were followed, verbally abused and physically assaulted by a group of young men".Ms Brabin, who was the Labour MP for the constituency before winning the metro mayor job in May, said: "The group I was with included young people and the elderly. I witnessed them being egged, pushed and forced to the ground and kicked in the head".

West Yorkshire Police confirmed on Sunday evening that they are investigating the alleged incident and yesterday released an image of a man they want to speak to.

The force confirmed officers arrested an 18-year-old man from Batley on Monday night on suspicion of assault.

Police have released a picture of another man thy want to identify, following the incident in Whitaker Street at about 4.30pm on Sunday

Three men in total are believed to have been involved in the attack and were described as Asian and as wearing hooded tops.

Detective Inspector Jeanette Yates of Kirklees District CID, said: “Our investigations into the assaults on canvassers in Batley are continuing and we have now arrested a man following a CCTV image appeal yesterday.

“We are now issuing a picture of another man who we would like to identify in connection with these assaults and I would ask anyone who can help our enquiries to get in touch.