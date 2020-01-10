'You'll be sadly missed': Tributes left after pensioner hit by lorry in Heckmondwike

Floral tributes have veiled a Heckmondwike street after a 83-year-old man died after being hit by a lorry.

The pensioner was hit by a 24/7 lorry on Wednesday afternoon and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where he later died.

Tributes after death of pensioner in Heckmondwike

West Yorkshire Police were called to Market Place around 4pm to reports of a serious road traffic collision.

The floral tributes said: "To our Valentine you'll be sadly missed, love from all at Mayghans."

Another tribute said: "Sadly missed. Rest in peace with love from Wike Horse."

A police spokesperson said: "We can confirm the man taken to hospital has died.

"There have been no arrests and we've interviewed the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident."

Police are appealing for any witnesses to ring 101, quoting log number 1007 of January 8.