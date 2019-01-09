Dashcam footage shows speeding moped driver mount pavement and run red light to avoid Batley traffic Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Dashcam footage recorded in Batley yesterday reveals a shocking example of reckless driving in the town. The footage was recorded from a vehicle waiting at the Bradford Road lights close to TBC nightclub at around 4.30pm. A speeding moped mounts the pavement to avoid rush hour traffic in Batley. Police have been notified. Video courtesy of Mohsin Ali. Get free wifi at bus stations in Leeds, Castleford, Dewsbury, Halifax and Pontefract