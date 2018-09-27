Dewsbury and Batley charities join to feed the homeless

Two North Kirklees charities joined in partnership to feed the homeless last week.

Hope Welfare Trust organised a event in Dewsbury alongside Batley Homeless Project, feeding a huge number of vulnerable people on Friday.

The food bank was stocked high with food for over 50 people.

They were helped along by a selection of local businesses, as well as cakes baked by the talented Farhana.

HWT executive trustee Mohammed Zahoor said: "It was a showery day and to be honest we weren't sure whether we were going to have food left over.

"I'm always positive about these things but in the back of my mind I had a doubt that it would all get eaten.

"We had food for around 50 people and it went within half an hour. It was a wonderful day.

Specially-designed cakes were donated by Farhana.

"This shows what work is needed within as such a vulnerable community."