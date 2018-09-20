Dewsbury business owner despairs over torched caravan

A Dewsbury business owner has described his frustration after an abandoned caravan dumped outside his premises was torched this weekend.

Jamie Skinner, who runs Howarth Timber & Building Supplies on Hirst Road, asked for the caravan to be removed by Kirklees Council.

He says he was told the matter would be resolved, but a month later the vehicle was still there, with people having thrown rubbish and waste inside.

The caravan is now a pile of ash after it was set on fire sometime this weekend.

Jamie, 36, has fears over the affect it continues to have on his business.

He said: “It’s just unsightly and it’s restricting our trade. It is completely unsafe, too.

“A couple of years ago a lady died when a car rolled down and hit her on this street. You can’t tell me a caravan just left there on bricks is safe for anyone. It could’ve killed someone.

“We’re open for business and we’re trying to attract customers. If I drove past here I would just keep on driving. It looks like some sort of war-torn country.

“Even before it was set alight it was just an awful thing to have laying there outside your business. It got to the stage where people were just throwing rubbish into it. It stunk.

“You don’t want that to be the thing that people see when they come to us. It can’t have been good for business at all.”

Kirklees Council have been approached for comment but have not yet responded.