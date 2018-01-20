Dewsbury PCSOs given mosque tour

Two local Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) have attended a cultural awareness session around understanding the Islamic faith.

PCSOs Stephen Reynolds and Laura Esteves, from the Dewsbury and Mirfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, usually cover the Saville Town and Thornhill neighbourhoods.

But the two PCSOs decided to use one of their morning shifts last week to learn more about local Muslim faith communities at the Faizan-E-Madina Jamia Mosque on Pilgrim Avenue.

Along with a tour of the mosque, they found it useful to take part in an interactive training programme on understanding Muslim culture.

Themes covered were why some people prefer to dress in traditional clothes, showing respect whilst working in a mosque, engaging with members of the public from different faith groups, as well as learning about Muslim soldiers who fought on Britain’s side during the First World War.

Certificates were then presented to both PCSOs.

Chairman of the Faizan-E-Madina Jamia Mosque, Zamir Ahmed said: “As neighbours belonging to Dewsbury, we all live in the same neighbourhoods, we play together as children, we tend to study together at school and in college, we grow up together, and we also work together for most of our lives.

“So, we need to learn and understand more about each other’s cultures.”

PCSO Laura Esteves said: “The day was very informative. I would definitely recommend any of my police colleagues to attend these training sessions at the earliest opportunity.”

The session was organised by the Kirklees Faith Network initiative, working in partnership with West Yorkshire Police, the Dewsbury Moor Big Local project, and the Faizan-E-Madina Jamia Mosque.