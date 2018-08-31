Dewsbury residents stop fleeing driver after car smash

Brave residents tackled a suspected drunk driver running from the scene of a graphic crash in Dewsbury on Saturday night.

Witnesses said that the driver took the corner of Princess Lane too quickly, scaling speeds of “up to 60 miles per hour”, before losing control and smashing into parked vehicles and destroying a garden fence.

Residents took to the street following the commotion.

Fleeing the scene, the driver was stopped by residents who had been disturbed by the incident, which occurred just after 9pm.

One witness said: “We couldn’t believe what was happening. My neighbour managed to stop him and the police came soon afterwards. The street was such a mess.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said that a 24-year-year-old man had been arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink-driving and aggravated vehicle-taking, which combines the taking of a vehicle without the owner’s consent with driving it dangerously.

It was confirmed by officers that the man had initially tried to make off from the scene and was arrested a short distance away.

No injuries were recorded at the scene and the suspect has been released pending further investigation.