Drone used to survey Cleckheaton church roof after storms

Drone technology has been used to check the roof at a Cleckheaton church after the recent period of storms and high winds.

A major restoration of the roof at Whitechapel Church, on Whitechapel Road, and its bell tower was completed in 2007 and the church architect advised the roof and gutters be inspected periodically.

Kia Rika-Rayne of Rayne Drop Productions

Kia Rika-Rayne of Rayne Drop Productions undertook the survey which was done in a relatively short time.

Whitechapel Churchwarden Ann Naylor said “This was quite exciting and it was good to learn that the roof, gutters and flue pipe flashing were all in sound condition.”

In the past extendable safety ladders had to be used, which was deemed unsafe by today's standards.

Kia with Whitechapel Churchwarden Ann Naylor