Drumming up funds at Tesco

Spenborough’s Scout and Guide Band has bagged £2,000 from the Bags of Help Scheme run by Tesco and Groundwork UK.

The group applied for a grant after realising its drums were more than 25 years old and that a number of the band members had grown out of their uniforms.

The band had previously played at the Cleckheaton store over the festive period and realised that they could benefit from applying for the grant, which comes from the sale of the carrier bags.

Any community group interested in benefitting from the Bags of Help Scheme can pop into the Cleckheaton store for more information.