Heckmondwike Grammar among top 10 schools in Northern England for exam results

Nathan Bulley
The headteacher of Heckmondwike Grammar School says he is delighted to be featured in a list of top schools in Yorkshire.

The Parent Power list identifies the 2,000 highest-achieving schools in the UK, ranked by their recent examination results, with Heckmondwike Grammar ranked as the tenth best-performing secondary school in Northern England.

Nathan Bulley, headteacher at Heckmondwike Grammar School, said: “We are of course delighted to feature so highly in this list.

“To do so well on progress measures as well as attainment is indicative of our motto- ‘nothing without work’.

“The students strive hard to do well, parents are immensely supportive, and the commitment of our staff shows their dedication to young people and their futures - all three elements combine to produce wonderful outcomes.”