Students gain top marks

students from Kirklees College have been nationally recognised for their academic success and contribution to the college and community.

The BTEC Awards 2018 highly commended Haroon Mahmood, from Heckmondwike, as Business and Enterprise Student of the Year and Irum St Hilaire, from Huddersfield as Engineering Student of the Year.

Haroon has represented his course areas on the college’s Student Union Executive Committee and contributed to college and the community outside of his studies.

Level 3 Enterprise student Haroon, 19, was also a finalist at the British Education Awards 2018 earlier this year, representing the North West, North East, Humberside and Yorkshire and West Midlands areas.

Haroon is registered as severely sight impaired himself but helps his Mum to care for his sister who has additional needs.

As well as helping at home, Haroon has been a course representative at college and a Super Rep at the Student Executive Council in 2016/17. He was also the Student Union’s Disability Officer.

Haroon is a director of a student company called ACC Books – they were very successful and won three awards from the local Young Enterprise competition.

Construction student Onome Benson, from Golcar, also made it through to the second round of nominations in the Apprentice of the Year category.

All three students were winners at the College Outstanding Learner Awards (COLS).