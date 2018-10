Fire crews from Dewsbury rushed to a fire close to a Batley nursery school this afternoon.

The blaze, which covered an area as big as half a tennis court, gained hold close to Foundations Nursery.

A Fire Service spokesperson said: "Crews from Dewsbury responded to a fire in the open just off Cambridge Street in Batley at 2.36 this afternoon.

"The fire took place in a area 10 by 15 metres wide."

Firefighters have got the blaze under control. Traffic is understood to be moving slowly in the area.