Enjoying fun and games at hobby club

Children from Eversleigh Day Nursery in Earlsheaton recently paid a visit to the My Time hobby group.
The children enjoyed taking part in lots of crafting including mask making and drawing.
A spokesman for the nursery said: “The activities helped the children enjoy some time with an older generation and build community links.
“All the children really enjoyed it. Akim said ‘I loved it, I learnt lots’.”
