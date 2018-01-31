Dewsbury group vows to clean up 'filthy' Calder banks

A community group is aiming to clean up the 'filthy' Calder banks alongside Calderdale Council, starting this weekend.

Kumon Y'all, a youth development group run by Farook Yunus, have arranged to spend Saturday morning cleaning up banks that have become saturated with garbage and debris.

It has come about after Mr Yunus was approached by Calderdale Council's Matthew Renshaw to get involved in an effort to clear a stretch of the bank.

Mr Renshaw said: "We've identified this area of the river as one that is especially susceptible when the water gets high.

"It brings rubbish and wood onto the banks and when the water dies down it tends to get really messy and everything gets left there. This is a really good project."

It didn't take long for Mr Renshaw to decide on which group would be best to help.

Filthy conditions on the Calder banks in Dewsbury.

"I did some research and found that Kumon Y'all was perfect for what we want to achieve here.

"They've run similar projects before and have an expertise in this sort of area, as well as having a very strong reputation."

Mr Yunus said that the project is one that is already very close to his heart.

He said: "We've done water sports on that stretch of water, doing Duke of Edinburgh in canoes and so on.

"In fact, some of my happiest times have been on that water.

"We're very keen on cleaning up as much as we possibly can. We've called round all the local groups, local mosques to get as many people as possible down."

Kumon Y'all are appealing for volunteers to help. The group will be meeting close to the Masjid Hira Mosque on Thornhill Road in Dewsbury at 9:30am.