Do you know a wren from a robin or a rook from a crow?

Lead up to Big Garden Birdwatch on Jan 19-25 inclusive 9am-4pm

Robert Webster aged 11, and Pooja Menon aged 8 members of the young RSPB Wildlife Explosers Leeds Group who were today helping to launch the 'Big Garden Birdwatch' at Fairburns Ings on Saturday 20 January 2001. The Bird watch starts on January 22nd-28th and takes 1hour, in which you count as many bird that appear in your garden.

The Big Garden Birdwatch is on January 26-28 and in the weeks leading up to it staff at RSPB Fairburn Ings will be doing all they can to help you get prepared. Part of the visitor centre has been transformed into a lounge to make you feel right at home as you sit and watch their birdfeeders. Staff and volunteers will help identify the garden birds. There’s also the Big Garden Birdwatch Quiz out on the Discovery Trail. More at rspb.org.uk/reserves-and-events/reserves-a-z/fairburn-ings/ See feature on page 66.