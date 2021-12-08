Kirklees Council reveals Christmas and New Year bin collection dates

Pictured from the left are Shaun Poskett (loader), Thomas Coulter (loader) and Joe Whitwam (driver)

The bin collection crews will be taking a break in the week between Christmas and New Year, meaning there will be no domestic bin collections from and including December 27-31. Trade waste and street cleaning will still be offering services at this time.

Kirklees bin collection crews have worked through the Covid pandemic, and the two substitute bank holidays on December 27 and 28 will be the first time they have not worked a bank holiday this year.

Collections will restart on January 3, which will see them working the first bank holiday of next year.

Households that do find they have excess waste this Christmas can leave up to three tied bags of general waste at the side of their bins to be collected on their first general waste collection day in January.

Any extra cardboard can be left flattened behind green bins to be collected on the first recycling collection after the New Year.

Cardboard recycling has also returned to the household waste and recycling centres, just in time for Christmas.

The council is reminding residents to remove Styrofoam and plastic packaging before recycling any cardboard and is encouraging residents to re-use glitter, tinsel or foil type paper if they can – such as in arts and crafts activities – as unfortunately they cannot be recycled.

Coun Will Simpson, cabinet member for Culture and Greener Kirklees, said: “We know that no matter how hard we all try there can be extra waste at this time of year.

"That’s why extra waste will be able to be collected in the first collection of the New Year and our household waste recycling centres are open as normal over the Christmas period if you need them, closing only on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.”

Kirklees residents with a My Kirklees Account can find out online when their next bin is due for collection. Collection calendars for bin collections for 2022 will be available online before Christmas.