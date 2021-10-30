Kirklees residents tell COP26 'stop food waste to help save the planet'

Bev Juniper, presenter of the online Save Food Waste workshops

Reducing food waste plays a major part in the council’s plans to tackle the climate emergency and is an easy way that everyone can have a positive impact on climate change.

Not only does reducing food waste help the environment, reducing what you throw away means spending less during these economically testing times.

Councillor Will Simpson, cabinet member for culture and Greener Kirklees, said: “During the research for our new waste strategy we discovered that 36 per cent of the waste our residents throw away is food, most of which could have been eaten.

"Over 1,000 residents told us that they wanted to reduce the amount of food thrown away and were interested in workshops to learn more. Residents responded well to the ones we ran earlier in the year, so we decided to run them again this autumn.

"As world leaders gather to discuss the international actions that need to be taken to address the climate crisis, our workshops and our residents are showing that we all have our part to play and that small actions can make a big difference.”

The workshops, which are being held over three weeks in two different groups starting on November 9 and 11, are part of the council’s resources and waste strategy for 2021-2030, which was approved in September.

The plan has six priorities that aim to help deliver the council’s vision of a clean, green, sustainable future for Kirklees with zero waste to landfill.

The free virtual workshops, which are held online, are open to all Kirklees residents, although booking is required as places at each session are limited. The three, one-hour sessions are individually themed around meal planning, food storage and portion sizes.

In each of the workshops, participants will get top tips on how to reduce food waste from local community food worker Bev Juniper, who lives and works in Kirklees running healthy eating and cooking sessions.

Bev will demonstrate simple to follow recipes for using up odds and ends from the fridge, freezer and food cupboards.

There will also be plenty of ways for participants to get involved online with food quizzes, opportunities to ask questions as well as being signposted to helpful resources and further learning opportunities.