Yorkshire's unknown orchards: The popular ciders you may not know hail from the white rose county

Cider is the tipple of choice for many around the UK, but unbeknownst to some, Yorkshire is a hotspot for cider production.

With a variety of different flavours, types and brands, cider is a beverage which can be enjoyed in the sun, when out for a meal, or just in the comfort of your own home, but did you know that these eight ciders hail from the white rose county?

For over 200 years the Benedictine monks that reside at Ampleforth Abbey have been growing apples in the Abbey Orchards.

Ampleforth Abbey Cider, North Yorkshire

This was originally to feed both the community and the school, but the supply of apples started to overtake the demand, which is when the monks decided to produce cider.

They then started offering this tasty North Yorkshire Cider in order to generate revenue for the community and to this very day, the apple orchards and cider mill still produce flavoursome, popular cider.

Pure North Cider Press is nestled in the Holme Valley, West Yorkshire

Thornborough Cider, North Yorkshire

Thornborough Cider, located in the small village of Thornborough on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales, have been making small batches of award-winning cider from locally-sourced apples since 2010.

Their cider is hand-pressed each autumn on a traditional rack and cloth cider press only, using selected local Yorkshire apples.

Their cider contains a blend of over 50 varieties of apple and is unsulphured, unpasteurised and unfiltered, resulting in a refreshingly dry sparkling Yorkshire cider.

Yorkshire Cider, The Great Yorkshire Brewery, North Yorkshire

The Great Yorkshire Brewery, situated in the village of Cropton in the Ryedale district of North Yorkshire, also make a traditional cider, aptly named ‘Yorkshire Cider’.

This cider’s tagline is ‘Made in God’s own country, tastes like apples and nowt else’, showing not only its Yorkshire roots, but it’s traditional taste.

Yorkshire Cider has a strength of 4.8%, an amber colour and it is available in a 50L Keg and 12 x 500ml bottle cases.

Samuel Smith’s Organic Cider, Tadcaster, North Yorkshire

Made in a small, independent British brewery in Tadcaster, which is the oldest brewery in Yorkshire, Sam Smith’s Organic Cider is traditional, tasty and ever so popular.

This cider is a medium dry cider with a brilliant straw colour, light body, clean apple flavour and a gentle apple blossom finish.

It’s naturally gluten free, has a strength of 5%, is best served at a temperature of about 44°F (7°C) and its ingredients include water, organic apple concentrate, organic cane sugar, malic acid, yeast and carbon dioxide.

This cider is also registered with The Vegan Society, as it is suitable for both and vegetarians and vegans.

Colemans Cider, East Yorkshire

Founded in October 2014, Colemans Cider Company is a collaboration between two East Riding villages, located in a quiet corner of Yorkshire.

The majority of their juice and cider is the product of Dessert, Cooking and Crab apples with a small proportion being made into single variety cider from their Kingston Black and Tom Putt varieties.

Pure North Cider Press, Holmfirth, West Yorkshire

Pure North Cider Press is nestled in the Holme Valley, West Yorkshire, and produces a splendid natural cider made from a blend of traditional cider apples and using time honoured methods.

With a carefully chosen blend of apples, which are fermented naturally and full of antioxidants, all of their ciders are lovingly nurtured, pressed by hand and delivered with care.

Yorkshire Scrumpy Cider, Yorkshire Cider Company

This cider is ‘made with local apples by local people with a lot of love. Reet

dry still and sparkling scrumpy cider from up North, the way you remember it. Proper Yorkshire cider’.

It takes over 10 months for the cider to be produced, and all of the apples are grown locally in small orchards and gardens in the Yorkshire area.

Moorlands Farm Cyder, East Yorkshire

After being inspired by the Ampleforth Abbey Monks who produce their own cider, Moorlands Farm Cyder was born.

Over a period ranging from late September to approximately March of the following year, apples are washed, rinsed & crushed and are then pressed for cider their our own purpose made press.

You can purchase this cider from a variety of different places, including Hop & Vine in Hull, The Tickton Grange Hotel in Tickton and The Star Inn in Sancton.

