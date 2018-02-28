Fairtrade events across the area

The Kirklees Fairtrade network is supporting the nationwide ‘Come On In’ campaign.

The campaign explores how businesses, farmers, workers and shoppers come together through Fairtrade.

CAMPAIGN: Fairtrade Fortnight coffee will be served at local events.

Fairtrade Fortnight is currently taking place and runs until Sunday 11 March.

Here are some of the Fairtrade events taking place in Batley and Spen area:

Thursday 1 March: Birstall Methodist Church – community coffee morning at 9.30am, All Saints Church Roberttown – coffee morning at 10am.

Friday 2 March: Batley Central Methodist Church – coffee morning at 9.30am, Grove U.R.C Gomersal – community library and fortnightly book chat at 10am, Cleckheaton Methodist Church – Fairtrade Refreshments at 10am, lunch 11.30am.

Saturday 3 March: Grove U.R.C. Gomersal Fairtrade Refreshments at 10am.

Monday 5 March: St Mary’s Church Gomersal – Fairtrade lunch at noon, St Thomas Batley – Knit and Natter at 2pm.

Tuesday 6 March: St Mary’s Church Gomersal – Communion at 9.30am, Grove U.R.C.Gomersal – community library at 9.45am, St Paul’s Church Birkenshaw – coffee morning at 10am, Grove U.R.C. Gomersal –film show at 1.30pm.

Wednesday 7 March: Batley Parish church – communion at 9.45am, Grove U.R.C. Gomersal – coffee morning at 10am, Cleckheaton Methodist Church – day centre at 10.30am, Gomersal Moravian Church – coffee morning at 10.45am.

Thursday 8 March: Birstall Methodist Church – coffee morning at 9.30am, All Saints Roberttown – coffee morning at 10am.

Friday 9 March: Batley Central Methodist Church – coffee morning at 9.30am, Cleckheaton Methodist Church – refreshments at 10am, lunch 11.30am, Grove U.R.C. Gomersal –community library at 10am.

Saturday 10 March: Grove U.R.C Gomersal – community library at 10am, St Saviours Church Brownhill – Fairtrade lunch at noon.

Tuesday 13 March: St Paul’s Church Birkenshaw – film night at 7pm.