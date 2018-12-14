Family on the ball for heart funds

A Batley couple is holding a black tie ball to raise money for the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund at Leeds General Infirmary, after their daughter had to undergo three hearts surgeries before her first birthday.

Emmeline White was born on 3 October 2017 and diagnosed with a heart murmur.

This proved to be three different heart defects which resulted in her being transferred by ambulance to Leeds Intensive Care Unit when she was just five days old.

The cardiology team at Leeds performed heart surgery on Emmeline on her eighth day, and although she recovered well, she suffered nerve damage to her vocal cords which meant that she could not feed.

Since her first surgery, Emmeline has returned to hospital twice for two further surgeries, the last of which was open heart surgery on 2 February 2018.

Sasha White, Emmeline’s mother, said: “Congenital heart disease isn’t an easy fix and she will always require monitoring. However, for now, aged one, she’s happy and healthy.”

Jack White, Emmeline’s father, said: “We are holding the ball on the anniversary of Emmeline’s last surgery, and hope people will join us.”

The ball is at the Crown Plaza Hotel, Wellington Street, Leeds, on Saturday 2 February 2019, 7pm. Tickets are £50 each and include: red carpet arrival, sparkling drinks reception, three course meal, half a bottle of wine per person, coffee and mints, and a disco.

People can purchase tickets for the event by visiting the website: https://www.youngheartsball.com/.