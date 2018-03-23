Fantastic four walking this way for a decade

THE MIRFIELD Health Walkers group is celebrating 10 years of taking part in weekly strolls.

The group is still going strong and four of the original members still attend the weekly event.

Original member Robert Stewart is now a walk leader with the group and Marion Inwood, Barbara Storey and Julia Shotton all still enjoy the exercise and friendship that the walk brings.

Rodger and Alma Johnson who were the group’s fist walk leaders, and who continued in the role for five years, joined recent walk to present the four original walkers with a certificate, badge and bag.

Around 40 walkers attend most weeks and there are 11 trained walk leaders.

A spokesman said: “The group welcomes new member and invites anyone who is looking to stay fit to join them on a walk. The walks start at Mirfield Library every Wednesday at 10.15am.

“It doesn’t matter how fit you are as there are two different walks to choose from, and the group never leaves anyone behind. So whether you fancy a steady 1 hour walk or the faster 1 ½ hour walk, everyone can enjoy a cuppa back in the library afterwards.”

Kirklees Councillor Cathy Scott said: “Well done to all the Mirfield Health Walkers who have made this group a success over the last 10 years.

“Groups like this depend upon the winning combination of volunteers and members, and the warm welcome both give to those who join them.”