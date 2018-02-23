Festival to mark Women’s Day

A TV star, an acclaimed novelist and a writer who has penned some of the country’s best-loved programmes will join inspirational local women for Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin’s free one-day festival to mark International Women’s Day and Vote 100.

A day of inspiring speeches, workshops, performances and historical displays will also see talented local women offer their takes on a variety of subjects ranging from writing your first novel to the argument for votes for 16-year-olds.

The packed day will culminate in the screening of an award-winning film which brings to life some of the defining historical moments in the battle for votes for women, Suffragette. Among those taking to the stage on the day will be:

l Sue Vincent: actor and writer famed for her roles in hit TV programmes Mount Pleasant, Shameless and Bad Move.

l Salma Karolia: hugely successful and influential Batley entrepreneur who runs the award-winning Salma’s Hair and Beauty Academy.

l Helen Smith: an award-winning mystery novelist and playwright whose work has topped bestseller lists in several countries.

Tracy Brabin said: “We want to celebrate inspirational women – local and national and from the past and present – in an exciting and engaging festival where anyone can come along and take part.”

The event will be held at Batley Older People’s Centre on March 3 between 10am and 8pm. Food and drink will be available.