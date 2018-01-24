Flood alerts issued for Batley and Spen

Heavy overnight rain has caused flood warnings to areas in Batley and Spen.

A statement from the River Levels authority said: "This flood alert has been issued for the River Spen and Batley Beck in preparation for the rainfall that is forecast to pass over the area from 5am on Wednesday morning.

"As ground conditions are very wet, it is expected that the levels will rise quickly through Wednesday morning soon after the rain arrives.

"We are actively monitoring the situation and will update this message as the conditions change. River levels can be viewed on our website via www.gov.uk/check-flood-risk"

The Flood Information Service issued two specific warnings to River Spen and Batley Beck Catchments and areas around Wyke Beck, Meanwood Beck and Wortley Beck Catchments.

The rain is expected to ease as we enter the afternoon with further rain expected tomorrow (Thursday).