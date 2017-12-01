Frances’ book telling Mirfield’s story raises £3,000 more for charities

An author’s book continues to benefit a number of charities, five years after it was first published.

Frances Stott generously decided to donate proceeds from the sale of her history book Mirfield to charity from its publication five years ago.

In November she presented another £3,000 from sales to representatives of four charities at The Church of Christ The King, Stocks Bank Road, Mirfield.

Cheques for £750 were presented to the British Heart Foundation, Diabetes UK, Kirkwood Hospice and Yorkshire Cancer Research.

Since the book’s publication in 2012, it means the book has raised £14,000 for good causes.

Frances said: “I am very grateful to everyone who has made this possible, from the people who lent me photographs and provided information, to the shops who have kindly stocked it and to everyone who has purchased a copy.”

Any further money raised will also be shared between the four charities, said Frances.

If you would like a copy, to delve into the town’s history and help the good causes in the process, the book is still available at £25 from Mirfield Library, Oops a Daisy and Mirfield News, or via www.greenfieldhousepublications.co.uk.

It contains 1,100 illustrations including 400 from Frances’ previous books Looking Back at Mirfield and Changing Face of Mirfield - which themselves raised almost £23,000 for charity - along with lots of images appearing for the first time in her publications.