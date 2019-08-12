Fun for all the family in store at this year’s Mirfield Show

This year’s Mirfield Show will feature a strongest man competition, a gun dog demonstration and horse stunt team Les Amis Donno.
Fifty competitors from across the UK will take part in Mirfield Show’s first strongest man competition. They will demonstrate beer keg toss and dead lift, quad bike pressing and car rolling. The highlight of the contest will be a
record breaking attempt to 4pm in the main arena. The competition will start at 10am.
Kirkbourn Gun Dogs will be demonstrating the art of gun dog training and Darren Kirk will be explaining why his are trained to such a high standard.
Les Amis Donno will perform their to rip-roaring ‘Cactus Djake’ western shows with man, horse and dog all working together.
Mirfield Show’s theme this year is transport, which will be embraced in the competitions marquee, where there will be go kart building with a prize of £50 and a free MOT.
As always the event will have a live music stage, a fun dog show, a Made in Yorkshire Marquee and many more attractions.
Jonathan Evans, Show Chairman says “We pride ourselves in providing an action packed family day out at a very affordable price, Only adults have to pay to attend the show, accompanied children under 16 have free entry. And at £4 for an advance ticket, I call that very good value.
“The show would be nothing without our hard-working volunteers. The committee work throughout the year to bring the show together on the special day. To keep our 10,000-plus visitors happy on show day, we are always on the look-out for volunteers to come along help out over show weekend. If you fancy yourself a fun ‘meeter and greeter’ or are handy at putting up a gazebo, get in touch as we may have just the position for you. For more details, get in touch at volunteers@mirfieldshow.com.”
Advanced tickets are available up to Wednesday, August 14 from www.mirfieldshow.com and some local shops in Mirfield – Ramsden’s, Millie and Bertie’s, Rhubarb and Ginger and Perfections on Old Bank Road.
Tickets on the day at the showground will be £6.
The committee reserve the right to alter or amend the programme if necessary.
Running order
10:30 Stalls and Attractions Open
10:30 Music Stage Open
MAIN RING
08:30 Horse & Pony Competition
11:15 Pass Wide and Slow Demonstration
11:50 ATC Marching Band
12:00 Welcome Speech
12:10 Cactus Djakes Western Extravaganza
12:50 Children’s Fancy Dress Competition
13:00 Sutton School of Performing Arts
13:20 Kirkbourne Gun Dogs
13:50 Cactus Djakes Western Extravaganza
14:30 Katie Philpott Dancers
14:50 Kirkbourne Gun Dogs
15:20 Go Cart Race
15:50 ATC Marching Band
16:00 Strongman Record Breaker Challenge
BAND TENT
11.30 Grange Moor Brass Band
13.00 Grange Moor Brass Band
14.30 Grange Moor Brass Band
COMPETITIONS
Marquee
07:30 Domestic exhibits; Children’s Exhibits Open
07:30 Flower & Vegetable Exhibit Entries Open
09:45 Exhibit Judging Begins
14:00 Presentations for Domestic, Flower &amp; Veg, Creative Writing,
Scarecrows, Fancy Dress.
Presidents Lawn
14:00 Baby Show
CHILDREN’S RING
10:30 Showground Treasure Hunt
11:30 Welly Wanging
12:00 Traditional Family Fun Races
13:00 Flat Cap Throwing
13.30 Hula Hoop Competition
14:00 Banana Eating Contest
14:30 Parent Race
DOG RING
11:30 Fun Dog Show begins
12:45 Fancy Dress Pooch Parade