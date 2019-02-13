Futuristic new transport system could bring rail stations back to Cleckheaton and Heckmondwike

A futuristic public transport network linking North Kirklees communities to the rest of West Yorkshire could bring rail stations back to Cleckheaton and Heckmondwike.

That’s according to politicians who met to discuss plans to install a multi-million pound ‘mass transit’ transport system in West Yorkshire at a meeting this week.

Three new transport links, which could resemble light-rail services installed in cities such as Manchester and Edinburgh, would include a route from Dewsbury into the ‘University area’ of Leeds and could be in place sometime in the early 2030s.

The ideas have been proposed by West Yorkshire Combined Authority to connect areas of the county that suffer poor transport links and the aim is for the network to be up and running by the early 2030s to tie in with the arrival of High Speed Rail.

At a meeting of the Combined Authority’s Bradford District Consultation Sub-Committee on Monday, members were told that plans could incorporate new technologies like battery technologies, hydrogen propulsion and “autonomous innovations.”

Cleckheaton councillor John Lawson said that residents are right to be excited by the prospect.

“Connectivity always promotes business and the plans will be welcomed by the many people who commute and travel in and out of the area for work.

“Public transport is poor and is getting even worse, so even though these plans are at an early stage, something like this has to be celebrated.

“What we want to see now are details. We need to know what this will look like and what the disruption will be.

“We desperately need a reduction in congestion on the roads and an improved air quality - an electric rail system will help that no end.”