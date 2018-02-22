Gadget: 5 of the best kitchen appliances

We look at 5 of the best kitchen appliances

Nutramilk Nut Processor, www.nutramilk.co.uk, £499.00

Nutramilk makes 2 litres of pure, fresh nut milk in just 12 minutes. It’s new and unique and is a complete game-changer for making your own vegan nut milks and butters.

Kitchen Craft Dual Event Digital Timer, www.johnlewis.com, £14

When you have two times to keep in the kitchen, this is the digital timer for you. The two separate timings run on a split screen and a stopwatch and power save feature are also included. There is a programmable 24-hour count up and countdown for both timer settings. A fold-out stand and magnetic back enables you to place it wherever in your kitchen is most convenient.

OXO Good Grips Salad Spinner, www.johnlewis.com, £25.99

An enduringly popular piece from OXO’s Good Grips range, this salad spinner is crafted from durable plastic with a versatile interior basket that can be used as a colander.

The Smoking Gun, www.sageappliances.co.uk, £79.95

Where there’s smoke, there’s flavor. Get ready to enjoy smokehouse flavors that will make you salivate. This amazing kitchen tool allows you to infuse a variety of foods and drinks with natural smokey flavors like applewood and hickory with gentle cold smoke.

Essentials CWC15B14 Wine Cooler - Black, www.currys.co.uk, £79.99

This Essentials CWC15B14 Wine Cooler in black is a compact and useful way to keep your wine stored at the perfect temperature.

Thanks to an uncomplicated interior design, you can store up to fifteen 750 cl bottles of wine in this 46 litre Essentials wine cooler, plenty for entertaining or your own enjoyment.

With a 5-20°C temperature range, it can be set to store white wine, rosé and red wine at the optimum temperature: generally 7 to 10°C for white wine, 10 to 18°C for red wine, 6 to 11°C for champagne, and 7 to 13°C for rosé.