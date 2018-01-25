Gadgets: 5 of the best speakers

We look at 5 of the best speakers

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, www.johnlewis.com, £199

A speaker that has been designed for the adventurous kind, the A1 Portable Bluetooth Speaker is lightweight, robust and produces sound that is meticulously rich in detail making it the perfect companion whenever you venture outdoors. Take with you whenever you go camping or are relaxing with friends by the pool and enjoy the perfect soundtrack alongside those special moments.

Logitech MX Sound bluetooth speakers, www.logitech.com, £89.99

Each element of MX Sound has been meticulously selected from the high-end drivers to the premium fabric to the motion-activated back-lit controls to deliver superior audio in a beautiful design. Listen via Bluetooth or a wired connection and seamlessly switch between them with the Logitech Easy-Switch feature. Enjoy an exceptional experience at your desk.

Sonos One Voice Controlled Smart Speaker, www.johnlewis.com, £199.00

Sonos One blends great sound with Amazon Alexa, the easy-to-use voice service, for hands-free control of music and more. Use your voice to play songs while you cook. Tell Alexa to turn up the volume while you’re in the shower. Or even request a lullaby when you’re tucking the kids into bed.

Marshall Stanmore Bluetooth Wireless Speaker, www.currys.co.uk, £279.99

A talking point in any room, the Marshall Stanmore Bluetooth Wireless Speaker has an instantly recognisable classic Marshall design with a vintage-looking front fret, gold-coloured metal details, and the iconic script logo.

Echo Plus, www.amazon.co.uk. £139.99

Echo Plus is a simple way to start your smart home. It has a built-in ZigBee smart home hub, which allows for simple and direct setup of compatible ZigBee lights, plugs and more from brands including Philips Hue, Hive and more. No additional hub required. Echo Plus connects to Alexa-a cloud-based voice service-to play music, make calls, set timers and alarms, ask questions, check traffic and weather, and more-just ask.