A fire crew rushed to a blaze in a garage this afternoon.

Around 3.30pm this afternoon, a Dewsbury Fire Station crew were called to Mayman Close, Batley to a blaze involving rubbish in a garage.

Around 3.30pm this afternoon, a Dewsbury Fire Stationcrewwere called to Mayman Close, Batley to a blaze involving rubbish in a garage.

The fire was dealt with aroudn 4pm and crews returned to the station 15 minutes later.

There was no reports of any injuries.