Gardening: 5 of the best garden toys

We look at 5 of the best garden toys

Micro Cruiser Scooter Blue, www.micro-scooters.co.uk, £129.95

Think big wheels are just for adults? Think again. Cruise the school run in style on board the cool new Micro Cruiser. It offers children a chance to travel further, faster, with an even smoother ride, as the larger wheels mean less effort and can help to iron out any lumps and bumps in the pavement. The bicycle-style handlebars provide stability and control for those new to two wheels. As with all of our aluminium scooters, the Micro Cruiser can be folded up to make it easy to carry and store. What’s not to love. Jump on board and take off!

Sturdy garden tyre rope swing, www.thefarthing.co.uk, £79.00

With a thick rubber style tyre ouster edge, and chunky rope and checker plate standing platform, you’re guaranteed of a good time. Bring back your childhood memories and teach others how to be king of the garden.

Kid’s Rainbow Teepee, www.boutiquecamping.com, £109.00

Create a blissful play area and allow your child to let their imaginations run wild with this tent that is just perfect for brand new adventures.

Surprise the family with a lovely gift for any occasion. The canvas teepee is a fantastic design and the cotton canvas will keep the kids cool in those summer play adventures.

This easy to assemble teepee will provide your kids with hours of fun and their own special personal space.

Sportspower 8ft Trampoline with Folding Enclosure, Argos, £99.99

Now you can get some fresh air and great exercise by bouncing on your very own trampoline.

Sportspower has developed the galvanised steel Quad Lok style frame plus the new easy store safety enclosure.

This gives you quick, convenient storage and protection.

Mini golf set, www.bobbyrabbit.co.uk, £25.00

Try and score a hole in one with this fun wooden mini golf set by Plantoys!

The set includes 2 clubs, 2 balls, 3 challenging tracks and a hole. Decide where you’re aiming and make it as easy or difficult as you like...

The perfect indoor or outdoor game, and a lovely gift. Comes wrapped in a cotton carry bag.