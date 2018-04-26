Get souped up at Howlands evening

an evening of soup, socialising and crowdfunding will take place on Wednesday 16 May at the Howlands Centre on School Street.

Dewsbury Soup, which sees four local people pitch their ideas to benefit the communities of North Kirklees, will start at 7pm.

The deadline for applications to pitch or be a judge is next Thursday (3 May). Visit www.dewsburysoup.org.uk to find out more details.

A spokesman for the event said: “Come along and make a small donation. We suggest a minimum of £5 for the soup, a vote, and to listen to the ideas.”

Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/dewsbury-soup-tickets-45021750267?aff=es2