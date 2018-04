This GIANT pothole is causing commuters a nightmare on the M62 this afternoon.

Highways England put out a tweet showing the large hole on the westbound carriageway, close to junction 27 for Birstall shopping park.

There are currently no issues vacating the motorway, but drivers are being warned of delays of around 15 minutes, and that they should allow extra time for their journey.

Earlier int he afternoon, a five vehicle collision caused hold-ups on the M62.