Gomersal Primary School teacher hails “fantastic” trip to Parliament

A teacher from Gomersal Primary School has been rubbing shoulders with some of the country’s most powerful people at the Houses of Parliament this week, as part of a Teachers’ Institute event.

Mandy Barrett (pictured), a specialist art teacher at the school, arrived at Kings Cross St Pancras on Sunday, where she Tweeted: “Looking forward to the first day in Westminster tomorrow.”

Mrs Barrett said the week started with a “fantastic” visit to Portcullis House, which provides offices for MPs and their staff, where she saw stunning artwork and architecture.

She had a tour of the Speaker’s Apartment and met the Speaker Rt Hon John Bercow. She said it was an “incredible insight into how Parliament works.”

Mrs Barrett also Tweeted about the interesting array of wallpaper designs in Parliament and was keen to find out more about the designers.

The colours green and red feature a lot, she said.

Mrs Barrett had an early commute into Westminster on Tuesday, when she was looking forward to meeting Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin and visiting the House of Lords.

The school has previously been asked to speak in Parliament about the “exceptional” artwork it does and how it champions the arts in a time where the emphasis can be on English and Maths, and government testing. They discussed why they were are actively promoting the quality teaching of art within the school’s curriculum and the impact it was having on students.

A Specialist Leader in Education for Art in Primary School, Mrs Barrett was selected from more than 170 applicants to attend the three-day event in Parliament. Follow her Twitter account @GomersalArt to see what she is up to.