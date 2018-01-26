Grapple fans in for a treat

The stars of Megaslam Wrestling are rumbling into town next month at Cleckheaton Town Hall.

The event, on Saturday 3 February at 7pm, marks the company’s first foray into Cleckheaton, although the town has hosted wrestling events in the past featuring big names from yesteryear including Big Daddy and Giant Haystacks.

The event’s promoters are promising this will be the biggest show to date.

Stars on show include Megaslam Champion CJ Banks, a popular fighter from Southport, Merseyside, and current WWE United Kingdom Star Sam Gradwell from Blackpool.

Tickets are available at www.megaslam.co.uk.