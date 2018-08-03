Great art on show at school

The Art and Design team at Batley Girls’ High School has once again proudly opened the school to the public.

The students worked incredibly hard both to create their work as well as to exhibit in designated spaces around the school building.

A spokeswoman at the school said: “Following the success of our first Art Awards last year, we wanted to make sure we brought some inspirational role models in to meet the students and award some prizes this year.

“Students are nominated for awards for their Achievement on the course, their Respect for the subjects, and their Transformation across their time on the courses.

“This year, our prize-givers were two incredible women working in different spheres of the arts: Suman Kaur, winner of the British Painting Challenge 2017, who has also offered a Fine Art workshop for our year 10 Fine Art students; and Taneesha Ahmed, participation producer at the Leeds Tetley, and leader of a film-making project run with our year 8s and also displayed as part of the exhibition night.

“Thank you to all who attended the exhibition itself, in particular to parents and friends of our arts students.”