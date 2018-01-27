Great gathering for religion day

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Women’s Association (AMWA) in Spen Valley arranged a community get together in Batley to celebrate World Religion Day on Sunday 21 January.

The event was attended by the Deputy Mayor of Kirklees, Councillor Gwen Lowe, Sandra Major MBE, Fazila Aswat from the Royal Voluntary Service, and local community and charity workers.

ADDRESS: Neighbourhood Inspector Mohammed Rauf at the event.

The purpose of World Religion Day is to promote the idea that the spiritual principles underlying the world’s religions are harmonious, and that religions play a role in unifying humanity.

Mrs Rashda Ahmad, outreach coordinator for the AMWA in Spen Valley said: “World Religion Day is an opportunity to broaden our horizons and to speak to others about our religions. World Religion Day is not about conversion to any faith.”

The event started with an introduction to World Religion Day by Mrs Ahmad. The Deputy Mayor, Councillor Gwen Lowe, talked about tolerance, compassion, understanding and friendship and stated that these qualities are shown by the AMWA.

Fazila Aswat talked about the work of the RVS and how they hope to continue the legacy of the former Batley MP, Jo Cox, who was murdered in 2016. Mrs Aswat comforted Jo Cox and was with her when she died.

She quoted her words “We are far more united and have far more in common with each other than things that divide us”.

Neighbourhood Inspector Mohammed Rauf, from Batley, addressed the ladies present and encouraged them to use their contacts and communication skills to help share information that may be useful to the police. He also encouraged more women to join the local police force.

After a vote of thanks the guests were treated to a meal and provide with some literature about the work of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in the UK.