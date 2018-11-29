Green Champion’s delight at award

A Roberttown man has been named Green Champion of the Year at the Halifax Business Awards for his outstanding contribution to reducing carbon emissions within the workplace.

Thomas Hoyle is the Compliance Administrator at YES Energy Solutions, a West Yorkshire energy efficiency firm committed to helping reduce fuel poverty. However, it was Thomas’ drive for internal green practices that earned the accolade.

The awards demonstrate the great work achieved by organisations and individuals across Calderdale.

Mr Hoyle said: “I’m delighted to receive this award. The little changes we can make are just as important as the big.”